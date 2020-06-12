Ms. Thelen talked about government "freebies". Social security was not meant to be a freebie. The original design was t help people save for retirement through their own contribution and to be added by employers, also to help widows and children. Medicare was originally designed to help seniors with health insurance. Medicaid was designed to help those with disabilities or unable to care for their medical needs financially. Welfare was to be used as a "hand up not a hand out" to be used temporary, not handed down from generation to generation. It sounds like Ms Thelen has been responsible in the use of these programs.
Without corporations where would people work? Sure they make large profits but they also have large expenses. Most donate substantially to community and private programs..
We need to take responsibility for ourselves, get an education, go to college or trade school, do an apprenticeship. Don't depend on others to take care of you!
The word racist is thrown around mainly by liberals who don't LISTEN. They yell and scream, close their minds and ears.
Meaning of racism: discrimination based on the belief that some races are by nature superior. Fact: there are very few racists in the world today.
Because we disagree with you on the enforcement of law and order, limit government assistance and social programs does not make us racist. Many whites are on these programs.
People need to take responsibility. We need parents to start parenting, it is NOT the schools job to raise your children! Teach them respect, to take responsibility, to be kind, to help others... it is "NOT ALL ABOUT THEM"!
Are we God fearing, you bet! Do we like our guns, right again!
Some of us are college educated, some by the school of hard knocks and common sense. Not all of us are wealthy but we try to maintain a lifestyle of comfort for families by WORKING.
Some of the wealthy do benefit from the best healthcare and in the courts through the best lawyers. There will never be complete agreement among men but if we STOP and LISTEN to each other it would be step in the right direction!.
Barbara Allred,
Vernon
(1) comment
Amen to everything you wrote!
