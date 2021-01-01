I applaud the young man who is brave enough to address the issue of advancing with "Rest of the Country" and changing the St. John's mascot name from Redskins to something else. Our young "People" have the right to voice and feel the way they do. As Americans, we have earned this right ! It is time to engage in a positive change for "The Greater" good. Change is necessary for humanity.
Felix W.Barreras,
St. Johns
(0) comments
