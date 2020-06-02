It’s good to see our local restaurants opening up again! I trust that they are following Arizona’s Executive Order that requires physical distancing, limiting number of diners, and proper sanitizing. But I wondered about masks because the Order instructs owners to “consider offering masks to wait and host staffs.” So today I called many of my favorite sit-down restaurants in the Show Low/Pinetop/Lakeside area. I reached twenty that have reopened their dining rooms, and only six currently require their host and servers to wear masks.
I sympathize with the tough choices that restaurant owners are facing now. When deciding about masks, I hope they realize that this minor precaution is important to many of us...including their employees that interact with the public. At this crucial time, I will not patronize a restaurant whose wait and host staff do not wear masks. For those diners who want to know a restaurant’s policies, I suggest you call ahead of time.
Dorene Becker,
Show Low
(11) comments
Open the state. If your are afraid or at risk, stay home. End this scharade
[thumbup] I'm with you Russ! Charade is a perfect word for it. Or maybe farce.
How are you liking the covid-19 kool aid? Masks do no good, I've looked into it. Cite contradictory research if you can find it.
I for one have visited as many local restaurants that have reopened as I can! Sadly we have lost over half a dozen so far that will never return. You should care more about your community and the loss of jobs more than some ridiculous mask. Why don't you just wear one and hold your breath when you take each bite?
Yesterday from ‘Lancet’, one of the world’s leading health experts and researchers in medicine. “Our search identified 172 observational studies across 16 countries and six continents:
Face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection with stronger associations with N95 or similar respirators compared with disposable surgical masks or similar. Eye protection also was associated with less infection. Unadjusted studies and subgroup and sensitivity analyses showed similar findings.” Like findings also pertained to distancing.
Humm, If you prioritize the economy over saving people's lives, then you never get to call yourself Pro-Life ever again.
They are not pro life. They are pro fetus. After they are born, their job is done, and they wash their hands and walk away......hypocrites.
Ron still working the scamdemic angle for his political party.
Actually Russ, 110,000 Americans lives lost is not a charade nor scam, it is a disgrace, a lack of leadership, a lack of empathy on the part of republican President Trump who has no plan for dealing with the cononavirus, because if he can't cheat it, slander it, sue it, rape it, or lie to it, he has no idea what to do with it.
Great news , now all we need are some decent restaurants up here - starting with Mexican .
Al, I have always been Pro-choice. Like the choice not to live in fear of a virus that has about a .001% chance of killing me or anyone I know. (That includes you) Yes people have died from this pandemic, it's a pandemic after all not a picnic. I suppose you blame Trump for all of the deaths around the world? Why focus your rage at China who started this and allowed it to spread when you can use it to fuel your blind hatred of the President? Oh and Che, you can't swing a dead cat without hitting a Mexican food place up here, we need a good seafood place!
