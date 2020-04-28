In reading about how crowded local hiking trails have become in recent weeks, it occurred to me that maybe the silver lining of the COVID-19 crisis is that we will not just take each other and our health for granted, but we will once again recognize the healing powers of the great outdoors.
My family and I moved to Arizona solely for the rich outdoor resources this beautiful state offers. Ample public lands allow us, and everyone else, access to these valuable resources. Not only do we utilize Arizona's public lands for recreation such as hiking, camping, and fishing, we also use them as the primary source for putting lean healthy meat on our table to feed our family.
Unfortunately, these lands and all they offer have been put at great risk with the appointment of William Perry Pendley as the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). It could be said, “there’s a wolf in the hen house” as Mr. Pendley has a long and profound history of advocating for the sale and transfer of our federal lands.
I urge you to join me in reaching out to Sen. Krysten Sinema and Sen. Martha McSally to call for a full Senate confirmation hearing or a flat-out revocation of Mr. Pendley’s shadow appointment which expires this month. Let's make sure the officials who manage our public lands understand their value lies in how they benefit our quality of life and our well-being.
Michael Cravens,
Tempe
