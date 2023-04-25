The government's new mortgage RULE commencing May 1 will RAISE mortgage rates for people with a credit score of 680 or more and REDUCE the mortgage interest rate of those with lower credit scores! THIS REWARDS BAD BEHAVIOR, (not paying your bills) AND PENALIZES GOOD BEHAVIOR! The only RATIONAL answer is to get a small loan and default on it and thereby DROP your credit score and then get a LOW Mortgage rate to buy a new home! That’s worth thousands of dollars in savings over the life of the Mortgage!

The purpose of these new fees is to provide increased opportunities for lower income households to begin building wealth via home ownership. It is not yet known if that will work.

There persists in America a sort of autonomic, uninformed reaction to change. Note the immediate reversion to claims that “responsible” homebuyers with higher credit scores will be “punished” because those with lower credit scores are irresponsible. If that is true, it is unusual to see such critics lambasting the red states for their “irresponsibility”. I checked today and here are the names of the states with the worst average credit scores (Experian’s 2020 Consumer Credit Review.): Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nevada. Notice anything here?

Moreover, while there may be occasional cases where irresponsibility is actually involved, most low scores result from unemployment, catastrophic medical bills, sudden disability, identity theft, bankruptcy, and poverty in general.

We have broad-ranging versions of progressive taxation in America. Is it only irresponsible persons who benefit from lower or no income tax? Is it only irresponsible persons who pay less Social Security taxes? Is it irresponsible persons who pay lower property taxes than the wealthy? If the general case is that this fee structure transfers wealth from higher income households to lower and builds more wealth among the low income and poor households, then I favour it.

Note also that this author cites no evidence of the irresponsibility he claims.

