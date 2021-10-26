If it weren’t such a serious problem, I would have laughed out loud at Rich Manieri’s diatribe about the death of US journalism (WMI, 10/19/21). Actually, I have no issue with the examples he cites, even those about which I know nothing. They all sound at least plausible.
The irony is that his column is just another example of the problem he supposedly bemoans. Every instance of media bias he cites is something from what is laughingly referred to as the ‘left.’
If Manieri knew anything about political philosophy, he would realize that the entire corporate media is well to the right-of-center. As for politicians, Bernie Sanders would be a centrist in any European country. Joe Biden would be well to the right-of-center, as would his former boss, Barack Obama.
To listen to Manieri, you wouldn’t know Fox News, Breitbart News, Infowars or any other ‘conservative’ media even existed, much less pushed their obviously biased agendas. You wouldn’t know that CNN gave Donald Trump, by their CEO’s own boastful estimate, over $2 billion in free air time in 2015-16. Nor would you be aware that ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council) actually writes bills designed to suppress voting rights, decrease bank regulation, etc., for introduction to Congress, with not a single comma changed from their text by the sponsoring Congress members.
Meanwhile, there are very serious conversations taking place about the US media and its future. More and more honest journalists are being attacked, demonized, fired, etc. because they won’t bend to the corporate line. They actually do real, independent investigating, ask the hard questions and push back at the drivel most officialdom on ‘both sides of the aisle’ offers.
A central issue being debated at the moment is the question of freedom of speech. I refer readers to Matt Taibbi and his newsletter. It can be found at Taibbi.Substack.com. There are other sources of real journalism, but you have to look for them. If Mr. Manieri represents the hope for a better type of journalism in the future, we are definitely in deep trouble.
