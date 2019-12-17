(Open letter to the Apache County Attorney's Office)
This letter is regarding sentencing for Joshua Cade Richardson who ruthlessly murdered TerriLynne Collins in 2017. TerriLynne would have been the mother-in-law of my oldest grandson. Jayce L. Moore, who is marrying TerriLynne's youngest daughter, Jaytlin. TerriLynne would have been the grandmother of Jayce and Jaytlin's children if not for Joshua Cade Richardson.
I'm writing today to represent my future great-grandchildren who will never know the joy of climbing up into their grandmother's arms to receive the warm hug of love that only a grandmother can give. They will never experience special moments shopping with their grandmother, the magic and adventure of visiting grandmother at her forest home near Show Low, the thrill of Christmas Eve or Christmas morning or any other holiday at grandma's house, never taste a bite of the cake grandma would have baked up for birthdays, never experience the smile of approval from grandma when those first steps are taken as a toddler. There will always be a vacancy in the lives of these grandchildren no matter how old they get. They will always wonder what they missed not having grandmother. It will haunt them until the day they leave this earth. The chasm created so willfully by the heinous criminal Joshua Cade Richardson has ruined every grandmother interaction and memory of grandmother for these grandchildren forever.
With premeditated evil in his heart, Joshua Cade Richardson committee a laundry list of crimes topped with the execution-style slaughter of precious TerriLynne Collins whose only intent was the protection of her daughter and her daughter's friend. TerriLynne even demonstrated concern for the evil perpetrator of her senseless, undeserving death. When she could have gunned down the wicked Joshua Cade Richardson, she instead urged him to reconsider what he was doing, He responded by over-powering her, ripping her gun from her hand, taking advantage of her kindness and concern, and permanently silencing her pleas with a gangland-style bullet to her face.
May Joshua Cade Richardson receive the full reward of his actions; actions he willfully perpetrated on innocent TerriLynne Collins and the many victims she represents. As a concerned Arizona grandfather, I'm urging that sentencing for Joshua Cade Richardson be the maximum deserved for a first-degree murderer. I understand that plea agreements are a reality in legal criminal proceedings, but this sentencing needs to be the maximum for a second-degree murder plea deal. A full 25 years in prison.
In my opinion, Joshua Cade Richardson is a continuing threat to the people of Arizona and once released from prison, he will murder again because murder is in his heart.
Richard L. Miller,
Fountain Hills
