Prepare for Rino hunting season Shawnna Bolick, Secretary of State candidate.
Stated at the Navajo County Republican Committee meeting Thursday Night, Jan. 20, when asked about decertification of the 2020 Election, “she commented that they (Arizona State Legislature) can’t do it since it’s not written anywhere and that legislators, who have been going around saying so are lying and doing it just for fundraising”.
It seems Ms. Bolick, current LD20 State Representative, and Candidate for Secretary of State doesen't know the U.S. Constitution.
As stated in Art. I, Sec. 4, Clause 1, U.S. Constitution reads, "The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives shall be prescribed in each State by the legislature."
Nowhere does it preclude state legislators from decertifying an election if found to be fraudulent. Our state legislators have absolute and complete authority and an obligation to do so. I found Representative Bolick and other uneducated representatives who endorsed her as Representative Blackman, is similarly uneducated about our U.S. Constitution.
It’s clear these two state representatives are for go along get along with the Biden administration mantra. They are not in favor of signing impending decertification letters or vote for decertification of the 2020 election.
It was clearly proven on the Nov. 30 Hearing headed by Representative Mark Finchem, where Rudy Giuliani, constitutional attorney, and Jenna Ellis schooled the Arizona Legislature on their constitutional duties under Article 1 section 4 of our U.S. Constitution.
It’s quite clear we have enough willingly uneducated state representatives who refuse to stand for righteousness and our constitution. These state representatives should not be retained to hold office.
Honestly Rino’s are worse than Democrats. Rino’s are wolves in sheep’s clothing. No more Rinos!
(6) comments
Your story doesn't stand up when Trump's very own AG, Justice Department, and even 50+ courts all said that the election was fine. Not one of the 70+ judges who reviewed the lawsuits said that there was any merit. I find it hard to believe that EVERYONE that Trump appointed would look the other way if there was something wrong with the election.
You jumped the shark when you claimed that George Soros was sending bus loads of people to your store. Made absolute fools out of the armed people who chose to wait for them. Made Show Low look like a town full of idiots. Time to retire. If any one were to believe the drivel you spout then they deserve to look like an idiot.
With unfounded beliefs like this it is no wonder that many of us are disgusted with Trump, and the Republican party that has sold its soul while the faithful continue to kiss his feet as you are doing by repeating his lies.
Cut all of those high school classes on government, did we Mr. Slaton?
So what do you think about Mark Finchem voting to get rid of the electoral college?
Please define what a RINO is? Is it anyone who disagrees with you?
If the Navajo county Democrats are looking for a new office the Trump Store is for sale!!
