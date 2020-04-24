All 15 county recorders agree that they want to automatically mail a ballot to every registered voter and they have asked Gov. Ducey for this power. He has refused.
According to public records, 72 legislators are currently registered onto the Permanent Early Voting List, or PEVL — 37 Republicans and 35 Democrats (one Republican’s voting record is sealed). Gov. Ducey himself as well as Sen. Sylvia Allan and Rep. Walter Blackman of LD6 also vote by mail.
If it is acceptable for these politicians to vote by mail then why not everyone else? Especially when going to the polls to vote with a pandemic in full swing could mean risking your life and that of others? With this in mind why would Gov Ducey not allow vote by mail?
Please contact the governor: call (602) 542-4331; Tweet Gov Ducey @dougducey; email Gov Ducey: https://azgovernor.gov/engage/form/contact-governor-ducey. Or Submit a letter to the editor. Ask him to allow the counties to choose vote by mail for the 2020 Elections, to keep us and our communities safe.
Debra Gibson,
Snowflake
