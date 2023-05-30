There are lots of complaints of the roads in our area. Recent trips up to Greer and over the Rim to the Valley brought to light the hazardous situation that exists. Why do we have money to clean up and widen the bar ditches coming out of Heber and not money to fix these extremely dangerous potholes and crevices along the road way? Who makes these decisions? I wish they had to be elected; we could replace them. If you or I made a hazardous situation for the public we would be "strung up." The road over the Rim should be closed until repairs are made. Putting patches on patches will not work. Sections of roadway need to be replaced down to the base! When you drive on the freeway in the Valley you can see endless sound walls along the road to make life quieter for the neighborhoods. We have a serious management problem. Where is the money going? No oversight apparently and or accountability for same. Our representatives need to be supporting the folks up here with some "action on this." These roads were built probably in the '60s, '70s and '80s. They had money then to do it. I know things are more expensive now but surely with all the cars on the road and gasoline taxes, something can be done. The roads from the Rim and from Show Low to McNary are a public embarrassment.
On the president. First off he is my president although I don't like him. Outside of his poor politics he is not a man worth emulating. His recent remarks about children being the property of the community is way off the mark. Trump has his problems too. I hope we will have better options in 2024!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.