Has everyone noticed how deplorable the conditions of our roads have become?
The asphalt is deteriorating, the potholes are large enough to swallow a smart car and most of the roads were never designed for the amount of traffic they now carry.
ADOT is strapped for cash, especially during these times of the Covid 19 Virus and they have had a practice of focusing most of their funding around Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff. The only tool in rural communities is the process of public comment. Public comment provides citizens the chance to express their opinions and verbalize their needs. Your comments could make the difference on roads being improved or left to deteriorate further.
Would you please read the 3 following proposals, previously submitted to ADOT for inclusion into their next 5-year plan. If you feel any or all of these proposals have merit, please submit a few words of support to ADOT's website, boardinfo@azdot.gov by June 2, and make a difference in our community.
FH300 Apache Sitgreaves - 40th Street-Pavement Preservation of US60
This improvement project on Hwy 260 will extend between the Rim Road Trail to the Maverick Station, north of Show Low. This will also include the Deuce of Clubs. Improvements will include repaving as well as related repairs and improvements to intersections.
US 60 to Knottingham Lane - Pavement Preservation of SR260
The most important aspect of this project is the realignment of Cub Lake Road and Show Low Lake Road by the Hospital. $900,000 of federal funding has already been secured by the city. Repaving US 60 between Wagon Wheel and the intersection of Hwy 260 is also included within this proposal.
SR260 between Heber and Show Low - Widen and Repair
This proposal calls for widening sections of 260 to 4 lanes to improve capacity and safety. This proposal was first introduced by ADOT over a decade ago when it was first needed. Since then Hwy 260 has fallen into to such a state of disrepair that it has become damaging to vehicles and dangerous to drivers.
The deadline for your public comments is June 2. Many Thanks for your public comments on these much needed proposals.
Bob Fern is a community activist in the White Mountain area with a focus on transportation issues over the last 10 years.
you can thank the teachers
