In response to a recent Op Ed written by Steve Slaton, who defended Wendy Rodgers and more importantly made it clear, supports decertifying the 2020 election.
Thank you for showing everyone exactly who you are. Wendy Rodgers spoke at AFPac spewing her hate to a group of White Nationalists, Pro Putin, Pro Hitler clan hosted by Nick Fuentes. You defend her free speech. I remind you, first amendment doesn't protect hate speech and calling for your political rivals, to be hung from gallows for disagreeing with you is certainly not protected.
However, as much as I want to explain how she is a case study for campaign finance reform as she doesn't represent us. I have to address a bigger issue you stated support for.
You gave your support for decertifying the election. I will shift my focus to that.
Let's really get into it. Trump lost the 2020 election. He lost the house, he lost the senate, and he lost the presidency! twice impeached. You can't be a bigger loser than that if you tried...
The election was not stolen. You lost. You lost. Deal with it.
Counties recounted three times, AZ republican audit, crazy cyber ninja audits. just proved he lost by even bigger margin.
I get it... You own a store that sells merch supporting an egomaniacal malignant narcissist. A racists mysogynists. And it worked for you. Hate sells apparently..
However, he lost. And your rhetoric, along with others, led to a domestic terrorists attack on our capitol.
Guess what, the election was almost stolen. Luckily, our democracy prevailed.
There was an attempted political coup. The green bay sweep failed, alternate electors failed, domestic terror failed. Our democracy held.
As far as you sir, I can only ask and conclude from your answers.
Do you really believe the election was stolen? If so, by whom? If you really believe that. I suggest serious mental health help. Or are you full on playing the grift? I get it. If I had gone all in on creating a business selling propaganda merchandise. I would not want him to be an absolute disappointment either.
