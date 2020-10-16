As elections loom on the horizon, I would like to say how much Wendy Rogers has been a model candidate to me personally.
I met Wendy over a year ago when she came knocking on my door in Tonto Basin. I'd never had any other candidate show such personal care nor take the time to actually meet the constituents in person.
She took our picture so she could remember us and I thought that was going to be all the contact I had with her. Imagine my surprise when she would text to ask how I was doing. During the evacuations for the Bush Fire in June, she even called me to see how our family was doing and if we had a place to stay. She offered her own house if we didn't have any place to go. That impressed me!
Since I've gotten to know Wendy a bit this past year, I've witnessed someone who gives 100% of herself and is deeply concerned about our country. She doesn't complain about it like so many of us. She's doing something about it by running for Arizona senator. I can't recommend anyone as highly for this job as Wendy Rogers. Thanks, Wendy, for caring about those whom you will represent. You've made an impression already!
Stephanie Melotti,
Tonto Basin
(2) comments
Wendy Rogers is a life member of the Oath Keepers. "The Oath Keepers, which claims tens of thousands of present and former law enforcement officials and military veterans as members, is one of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S. today. While it claims only to be defending the Constitution, the entire organization is based on a set of baseless conspiracy theories about the federal government working to destroy the liberties of Americans." - Southern Poverty Law Center
NOT someone I'd like to see in our government!
Wendy Rodgers is not my idea of a model candidate, besides the fact that she came up her carpet bagging from Tempe, she runs very negative and un founded attack ads. Spreading fear and division, no wonder she is Pro-Trump.
The latest ad to hit my phone was that Felicia French and Major Coral Evans would defund police. I complete lie as no candidate in the Democratic party has made any such statement.
On the other hand, my being over 65, she has made statements that Social Securit is unconstitutional and she would dismantle it. Now that scares me!
