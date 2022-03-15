Friday, March 4, Independent Money article on Wendy Rogers, sounds like a wimpy jealous complaint as she has amassed a large campaign war chest. Let that suffice to say that the people appreciate her effort and determination to get to the truth of issues. True, sometimes Wendy gets carried away and puts foot in mouth, but she is not a hypocrite!
It seems that in the last couple of years when expressing an opinion that disagrees with others, one is considered "racists or white supremacist," so abstruse!! It is one's Constitutional right to freely express their opinion, right, wrong or just stupid! Whatever happened to the American people who agreed to disagree without getting malice or anger.
The news media seems quick to berate anyone who makes statements they consider inappropriate, However, they do not chastise their own reporting when false statements are made, i.e., "Oath Keepers, which sent squads and stockpiled weapons leading up to the attack on the capitol." That statement has not been proven, if that is the opinion of the writer — fine, but please do not try to include it as a fact.
Also, I am tired of the news media constantly saying, "false claims of election fraud." The Arizona voter audit has unequivocally disclosed proof of irregularities that provide food for thought and should not be dismissed as "false claims." All American citizens should keep an open mind and want potential voter fraud thoroughly investigated.
Which Arizona voter audit? There were so many that found "false claims of election fraud".
You state "The Arizona voter audit has unequivocally disclosed proof of irregularities ".
Would you mind terribly listing even one valid, verifiable source for that statement?
