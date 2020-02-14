Mitt Romney has voted his conscience regarding the impeachment "trial" of Donald Trump.
Romney is a man of religion and principle, which, I am sad to admit, our president is not. And now Trump is criticizing Romney, saying that he used his religion as a crutch. I am not a member of the LDS Church, but I have to admire a religion that would produce such courageous politicians as Mitt Romney and Jeff Flake.
Thanks to both of you for your fine example.
Dorene Becker,
Show Low
