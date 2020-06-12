Rural America’s Secret Weapon – Honey Wagons
The latest crisis engulfing America involves police brutality, again. Rioting and looting have resulted, mainly in urban areas. The violence has been encouraged by groups such as Antifa. There are reports that this message needs to be delivered in rural areas, to give us a taste of the latest grievance. The Trump Store has even been guarded recently to prevent out-of-towners from coming in and causing mischief.
Rural America has a secret weapon to use against outside rabble rousers – the honey wagon.
Many homes in rural areas do not have access to a central wastewater treatment plant and must use septic tanks for wastewater disposal. These tanks require periodic maintenance, including the cleaning of the tank. A honey wagon will vacuum the contents of the tank into a large holding tank located on the truck for disposal at an approved facility. What most people don’t know is these trucks can pump the contents of the holding tank out as fast as they can vacuum it in.
I propose that when busloads of rabble rousers are anticipated, rural communities position fully loaded honey wagons at strategic locations. When a bus unloads its cargo of agitators, the honey wagons will deliver to them a 4 inch stream of high pressure honey.
This is guaranteed to make them scramble back on the bus, much to the dismay of the bus driver.
Much more effective than tear gas, but more difficult to clean up afterwards.
Rick Evans,
Taylor
Nice idea I like it. There is plenty to go around as well. That would send the smelly scum that as you say rabble rousers back out of our town.
