The Public Hearing of Nov. 17, commenced at the Show Low City Council Chambers to discuss an application for a cell tower to be installed in the neighborhood of Fairway Park.
It began with an empty invocation.
“We are grateful for the decisions that we are making as a community. We are grateful for the citizens and those who live here in this community.” But the decision the Council made by voting to approve the application showed the citizens that they were not appreciated, and that the Council did not care about the community’s concerns. The citizens of this community did not want the cell tower installed there.
During the course of the meetings held in the Chambers over the past three months, the neighborhood submitted letters of appeal to oppose the tower, phone calls were made, the community members spoke from their heart expressing concerns about health risks, dropping property values, and aesthetics. They went to the trouble to research and offer alternate sites for the location of the tower but all to no avail.
Instead, the citizens were shamed.
“When you bought your home, you should have known it was in a commercial zone,” they were told. Although, one Council member told them that he “wished he could have a cell tower built in his front yard.” This same member interrupted a neighbor who was presenting facts and statistics about the dangers of placing a cell tower in a residential area. This member was questioning the validity of the facts, was rude and is a bully.
Somehow, the growth of the city as a whole takes precedence over the safety and security of the neighborhood of Fairway Park.
Lynnette Behar,
Show Low
