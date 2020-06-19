I am ashamed of my fellow citizens when I watch them mindlessly tearing down statues and other historical reminders of what made us who we are. Why were these monuments erected in the first place? I think it was to bring healing and reconciliation to our nation and remind us of the sacrifices made by both sides. It has been said that those who do not learn from history will be doomed to repeat it. We may be doomed!
Now Sen. Warren wants to remove statues from military cemeteries! Why? It serves no purpose after all it has been 155 years since the end of the Civil War, it's just political posturing. There is also talk about removing the Washington and Jefferson monuments, why? Oh yeah, they were slave owners. Are they trying to yet again make a political statement? I think so! Teach it in school in the context of the times making it a point to stress that we as a people have grown.
There is a big push to change the names of several US Army bases because they were named after Confederate officers who were great tacticians. Lee is still studied in the military for how he fought and used the terrain to his advantage. What a great way to remember him. It is said that Lee himself didn't want a statue in his honor, think about it.
How many of our servicemen and women have trained at these bases? Thousands if not millions and they went on to serve our country honorably not even thinking about for whom these bases they were named.
Others like Nathan Bedford Forrest went into politics as a Democrat, had a national forest named after him and started the KKK. People like him should also be remembered not because he was a great man, he wasn't, but he needs to be remembered because of the evil he did post war. History needs to be studied and remembered for a reason. Statues remind us of our history.
We must not destroy our history for the sake of political correctness, in the long run we will be poorer for it and rewriting history serves no one in the long run.
John Ebert,
Pinedale
