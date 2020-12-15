My heart goes out to Mr. Mike Kelley of Show Low who, in the Dec. 4 issue, wrote a letter to the Editor about another car wash being built in Show Low in the area where families used to be able to go sledding in winter.
As we drove past during snow season, we took such pleasure in seeing the families having such a good time there. No more. We will surely miss seeing this beautiful and joyous wintry scene.
The City of Show Low is a mish-mash of construction. There has never been and never will be any congruent vision behind its “design.” It has a Lowe’s across the street from a Home Depot, which does not make any sense, and it has an Auto Zone across from an O’Reilly’s. There are many more examples of poor planning.
But the piece de resistance is smack in the middle of town: the two white "domes" that are just unsightly.
I have a suggestion: paint them both pink!
Lynnette Behar
Show Low
