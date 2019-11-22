I am writing to you regarding the homeless shelter.
I am not a resident of the neighborhood but my husband does work for UPS which is located across the street from the property they are wanting to rezone. My issue is if you drive down that road any day during the week you will see about 30 vehicles parked on the road. These all belong to the employees of UPS. While they are out working hard delivering packages their cars sit there.
I for one wouldn’t trust someone to be so desperate and damage a car or break into one. What if said “homeless person” couldn’t get into your facility? Maybe they could find somewhere to hangout and wait … in one of the cars or trucks that are unattended. I don’t want my husband in danger when he gets through with a 10-14 hour shift.
Erin Aksamit,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.