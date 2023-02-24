In the Feb. 10 WMI, I read with great interest and concern regarding the proposed bill, HB 2061, by our state Legislature for the banning of city sales tax on food. I am vehemently opposed to this proposed legislation. Not because I have a fondness for taxes, rather, concern for the impact when this revenue for the cities is removed. I have lived in states where there is no sales tax on food. Initially, of course, you are quite happy with the saved cash at the register. Later though, you realize the cities and state did not relinquish this revenue out of the kindness of their … uhm, hearts. No, what they do is replace it with much higher property taxes among others. Essentially putting the burden of city and state revenue on the shoulders of those who own property. Mayors Stephanie Irwin (Pinetop-Lakeside) and John Leech Jr. (Show Low) properly expressed great concern for the legislation. This loss of revenue will represent a significant blow to basic city services. Mayor Irwin of Pinetop-Lakeside stated her concern, if HB 2061 passes, the "significant impact on city budgets in the areas of public safety, parks and recreation, libraries and road maintenance." HB 2061 will be devastating to rural communities. As I said, I am no friend of taxes. What I do know is our state "leadership" will not absorb this loss of revenue, they will simply replace it with other taxes and costs to Arizonans which benefit areas and needs which support their initiatives. I prefer the devil I know to the state government leadership devil I don't know.
