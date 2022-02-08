In the year 2020, schools across the globe were forced to shut down due to the Corona-virus pandemic. Now, two years and three COVID-19 variants later, many schools face the same prospect of shutdown.
While the pandemic is a valid concern, unless we are able to find a better alternative to online instruction, schools should not shut down again because of the negative and long-lasting impacts online instruction has on students and teachers.
As a student at Blue Ridge High School, I have seen and experienced first-hand how isolation due to online instruction can harm mental health. Without being able to connect with peers and teachers, education begins to feel impersonal and monotonous when it should be something that inspires and motivates students. This means teachers have to manage the stress of struggling to engage disconnected students while navigating new curriculums, lesson plans, and software. This often results in either a lower quality of education, lower student achievement, higher teacher turnover, or a combination of all three, as remaining teachers take on heavier workloads — in order to make up for the loss of staff — and students end up having to retake classes.
As case numbers continue to rise, and pressure builds on schools to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus, schools will have to decide what measures should be taken to ensure the safety of their students and staff. I believe that while making this decision, our community leaders and school administration should do as much as possible to keep our schools open. Even if that means imposing mask mandates or social distancing, it would be worth avoiding the added stress and isolation that school shutdowns bring.
