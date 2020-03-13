Barbara Davis’ March 6 column, “When the Wild Calls in the White Mountains” was beautifully written and definitely brightened my day! She so artfully weaves lessons of life into her outdoors column. Our planet’s ecosystem is undergoing innumerable threats, with pollinators notably among those ringing environmental alarms with their reduced numbers. We need to recognize the urgency of the threat, especially with roughly one out of 3 bites of food in the produce section at risk.
I was surprised to read that Barbara’s column is imminently at risk with the current sponsorship running out on April 24. Let’s join in to keep her wonderful column going.
Leila Baroody,
Snowflake
(1) comment
I agree; Ms Davis' column is one of the reasons I subscribe to the Independent. She's a treasure!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.