It has been my great honor to serve the people of District 2 for more than 20 years as a member of the Navajo County Board of Supervisors. This service has not been without its challenges. While the rest of Arizona may have recovered from the Great Recession, we continue to struggle in our county and on the Navajo and Hopi reservations.
Now comes news that several of our area’s biggest employers will shut down operations. This loss will create another challenge – one that we must respond to, as we always do, with determination and a sense of community resolve.
When the Navajo Generating Station, the Cholla Power Plant and the Kayenta Mine close down, our county will be hit with a $2.5 million revenue crunch on top of the $11 million in revenue cuts we have suffered in the last 10 years.
This crisis will be felt most by our Sheriff’s Office and with public safety.
I believe Proposition 421 is the best and only answer available to stop this crisis. I am voting yes on Prop 421. I hope you will too.
We can’t afford to cut 25% of the employees in Navajo County and still provide the services our families need. We can’t lay off more than a dozen Sheriff’s Deputies and detention officers and still make it quickly to police emergencies and staff our jails. And we can’t ask detectives to solve crimes when they have massive caseloads to handle.
Prop 421 will cost one cent when you spend $3. I know no one likes taxes, but this is a fair and responsible way to keep our families safe.
I hope you will vote Yes on 421 – and say yes to Navajo County public safety.
Jesse Thompson,
District II, Navajo County Board of Supervisors
