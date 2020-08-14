In June, my husband and I decided we wanted to have an escape from the dry desert.
So we decided to buy land in the White Mountains. We don’t know the area well and wanted guidance so we decided to go to a professional real estate agency.
This was a mistake because we were sold a lot not useable for a home.
We did not only get any guidance but we were told a dream home could be built on the lot. We are now out of funds and have a third of an acre lot that can not have even a double wide manufactured home.
Please be careful using Cedar Ridge Real Estate that wants profits over integrity.
Ted Anderson and Elizabeth Pamenter,
Tucson
