The Show Low Unified School District believes its students and staff deserve a respectful learning environment in which their racial diversity is valued and contributes to successful academic outcomes. The District does not and will not condone or tolerate racism.
The district is aware of a recent racist social media post by a district student. The student has provided the district with a written apology and appropriate disciplinary measures have been taken.
As the Superintendent of the Show Low Unified School District, you have my ongoing commitment to eradicating racism in all of its forms in our school communities. The District is represented by individuals of many races, religions, ability and cultures. It is important that our students and families know that racism of any kind will not be tolerated at our schools.
We are fortunate to live and work in Show Low, where our larger community shares these values. My hope is that we will remain proactive and maintain a diverse and cohesive community.
Sincerely,
Shad Housley,
Superintendent
Show Low Unified Schoo District
