The government has failed public schools. As a student, I witness the problems that arise first-hand — problems that affect schools' employees and the students.
Money seems to be the main variable. For example, my school is attempting to integrate more technology into our learning. We all know technology is and will continue to be apart of our everyday lives. The unfortunate thing is that the technology that has been implemented into our school, such as laptops, tends to take away rather than contribute to student learning. I know I often feel frustrated with the computers, as they constantly have problems such as battery failures or connection issues. I have attributed these issues to lack of money, whether it’s to buy better computers or to get a connection service that can keep up with everything that we need to do.
This problem, however, also takes a visible toll on the teachers as well. I have personally seen the frustrated faces of my teachers. Whether it’s having to ask families to either help or buy new textbooks or being limited on how many papers one can print out. This causes more stress for teachers and restricts how they teach.
As a student who will continue to be affected for another year, it is my opinion that the government should supply more money to public schools, allow teachers to really teach how they want and students to actually use technology rather than technology impeding students. This would help future generations become better and ultimately give back to our entire society.
Ethan Marbello,
Pinetop-Lakeside
