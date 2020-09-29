This year we are breaking records many record, but not the good kind!
Temperatures in the west climbed to over 120F to continue to bake the forests into a tinder boxes which resulted in over 100 wildfires, also a new record. Beyond the regretful loss of life, the loss of homes and property has been horrific
The Gulf of Mexico has warmed to 8F above average and climbed to 86F on Florida's coast, a new record. These warm waters in turn exacerbated the tropical storms in the region which this year are running at 33% more that any previous year. The resulting winds and floods are causing vast amounts of property damage.
I would not want shares in the insurance companies covering these regions! I wonder if they will have sufficient funds to avoid bankruptcy from the claims, and precipitate another recession.
Closer to home we have set the record for the driest August ever! Ten years ago the monsoon was typically 10”, where as this year we logged only 1.6” for the entire season. Now we hear the Halliburton are courting the Arizona Oil & Gas Commission with presentations on acid stimulation which forebodes the coming of major acid fracking for the Holbrook Basin. So in the middle of a drought, we are going to allow extensive drilling to consume untold amounts of our local water and risk polluting the Coconino aquifer.
We need leadership that is focused on the imminent threat to the climate and environment beginning locally with Arizona's most valuable resource, WATER.
Both Felicia French and Mayor Coral Evans are campaigning on these crucial issues.
Debra Gibson,
Snowflake
