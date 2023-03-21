I was a teacher, a principal, and a mother, and now I’m an expert in suicide prevention. After my 21-year-old son died by suicide, I wanted to help prevent others from suffering the way I have.

One of the most important things I have learned is that social-emotional learning is as critical to student success as academics and sports. Why? Because that’s how children learn coping skills, problem-solving skills, and resilience. It’s a way for children to know that mental health is as important as physical health.

