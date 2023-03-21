I was a teacher, a principal, and a mother, and now I’m an expert in suicide prevention. After my 21-year-old son died by suicide, I wanted to help prevent others from suffering the way I have.
One of the most important things I have learned is that social-emotional learning is as critical to student success as academics and sports. Why? Because that’s how children learn coping skills, problem-solving skills, and resilience. It’s a way for children to know that mental health is as important as physical health.
Our new superintendent of schools, Tom Horne, has vowed to remove SEL from every school in Arizona. His reasoning is based entirely on complaints from a few high school teachers during his previous term in office, 2003-2011.
We cannot live in the past. Our country is experiencing a youth mental health crisis. The purpose of teaching SEL is to support students’ mental health and help them develop coping skills. SEL can be woven into the daily curriculum and is a vital component of education today. Look up this report and share it with other teachers and parents: Youth Risk Behavior Survey: Data Summary & Trends Report (2011-2021).
We need to help Tom Horne understand the current data. Please call or write him to explain why he risks harming Arizona’s children by eliminating social and emotional learning programs in schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.