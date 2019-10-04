Is the circus missing some clowns? There were 10 of them on television pretending to be the Democratic (socialist) presidential candidates during a recent debate.
Different faces, different voices, different words, but no different from Hillary Clinton calling me a deplorable. They won't get my vote.
Judy Sanchez
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.