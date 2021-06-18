With the 4th of July drawing near we prepare for another holiday and long weekend.
As I travel this great county spending countless hours with our young men and women in military and police uniforms. I see a "new" service.
This service continues to be one of selfless dedication. Deployments, separations and absence from family events due to missions. Independence Day is a day of celebration as we remember our past and our freedom. Freedom has a price.
Honoring those who serve,
Felix W. Barreras,
101st Airborne Combat Service Disabled Veteran
Retired US Army
St. Johns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.