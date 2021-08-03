The City Council of Show Low should be ashamed of holding this town back from new growth! We came here bought a home, go to dentist, dermatologist, eye doc, all to support the town!
Neighbors have told me the city council wants the town to stay small! Well folks its too late! The traffic is awful, the streets need repaired, we need more stores like Costco, or Target, Fry's to shop at. I have lived here nine years and nothing has changed. It is starting to look like a dump.
I love the White Mountains but you are not keeping up your fiduciary duties as keepers of the city. You might want to take a poll of citizens to see how they are becoming very unhappy with how you are managing things.
Gennifer Glenday,
Show Low
It may not be the City Council but the stores that look at the town. Have you contacted any of the stores you mentioned and asked them to come here. Do that first and get back to us. What they may say is Show Low does not have enough population. What the stores do not realize is we had the first super Walmart in the state of Arizona. They saw that it is the outlying area population that shops here.
Cannot place all of the blame on council. We have lived here for 36 yrs and it is way better then it was. You may want to move back to the big city.
Tucson tried to limit growth by not not expanding roads or infrastructure.
Several of the stores that you mentioned have stated that they cannot open here because they cannot find enough employees who can pass a drug test,
Keep it as small as possible. It is overrun already.
I always find this argument in support of the futile attempt to restrain growth and maintain some fleeting sense of small-town charm to be both disingenuous and amusing. What it always boils down to is each new arrival saying, “O.K., I’m here, no more growth.” I came of age near the town of Dublin, Ohio in the 1940,s, a quaint little village of 250 persons. It is now a suburb of Columbus with a population of nearly 50K. There was nothing the people of Dublin could have done to prevent that growth.
I came here 15 years ago because it was a small town. It sickens me to see what’s happening. Large corporations are taking it over like Venture In; Days Inn and Juniper Ridge. You should do your research because it has nothing to do with the city council. Target, Fry’s, Costco have done research and it is not worthwhile to come to the area. Not enough competent workers and not cost effective to send one truck up the mountain. Move back to the valley if you want the big chains.
