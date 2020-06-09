I was sickened by the news of multiple cities that are calling for de-funding their police departments.
What in the world are they thinking?
We need to stand up for our men and women in Blue now more than ever. They put themselves in harms way the minute they put the uniform on. It is like placing a target on their back!
Wake up people. Who ya gonna call when someone is trashing your home or business, a cop or a criminal?
I’m not condoning excessive force by police on anyone. Those individuals who abuse the uniform need to be “called out” and removed from duty.
I could not believe my eyes when I saw that Phoenix is one of the cities considering such a horrid thought. Shameful, absolutely shameful. Remember the mayors & council members names come election time.
I will personally give them a one-way ticket to Venezuela. Who will join me?
Rick Fernau,
Show Low
No one is seriously considering abolishing police departments. As the Mayor correctly points out that would truly be a fool”s errand endangering the very citizenry they were created to protect. This can rightly be seen as an overreaction to an overreaction and not as a practical guide to improvement and reform. There have been so many incidents that improvement and reform are indeed needed and called for, however, this call is for research, discussion and improvement, not abolishing constables. Focus on the radical should not preclude review of practical. We need not be paralyzed between doing nothing, letting these historic injustices fester and continue, or, taking measured steps to assure the due process and equal protection of the laws to all of or citizens. Aboloshing police departments is just a fear tactic to bolster and continue the status quo. It is a false choice presented to prevent real discussion of the actions felt necessary by now more than a majority of U.S. and World citizens. Do not let the shibboleth of fears of massive lawlessness, as here stoked by the Mayor, prevent review of adequate constitutional protection for all of us, white, black and Blue.
The idea of shuttering Police departments is the sound of frustration coming from the history of separate and unequal treatment by some officers. That is what you are missing Rick. Most officers are good, honorable people trying to do a tough job. Blindly supporting all officers when the biased ones are not trained away from their behaviors or fired is foolish. We are paying for our blind loyalty to LE. LE unions have grown in power and political power so they run many departments making it almost impossible for Chiefs to discipline and or fire an officer even for egregious actions. Defund the unions, hold offending officers accountable, support the vast majority of cops who are doing the right thing the right way day after day and then maybe we could see a change in the culture of policing in this country. Law Enforcement professionals own this problem, many will not speak out about the wrongs they witness or be willing to confront fellow officers over their improper behaviors. Good agencies have great leadership, strong Sergeants and an ethical core belief to do the right thing all the time. And, when mistakes are made, they own up to them, apologize, train, and reinforce the positive expected behaviors so the culture of honor stays strong among the rank and file.
There is no reason to attack those asking for a change. We should listen to these desperate people, LE should listen to them and make the changes needed so every citizen will be treated fairly by all officers.
Oh Rick - you know the demrat nannies Know Better than us! Let the Superior
Socialist Scientists establish their unarmed Social Justice Response Teams
instead of those bad gun totin' cops in demrat utopias like NYC and SF and
we'll watch the harmony happen. Meanwhile we'll be mean and keep our local PD because they do a fine job here.
libertyminded/longtimeresident: Outstanding comments.[beam]
It is painfully obvious - and sad - that Mr. Fernau and a couple of the commenters here have no clue what is meant by "Defund the Police." It does NOT mean abolishing PDs or doing away with their staff. "What most reformers mean by that phrase reflects that, as we have defunded education, housing, mental health facilities, and so on, our towns and cities increasingly have turned the functions of those institutions over to police. Reformers want to shrink police responsibilities and decrease funding from police budgets, investing instead in the other community resources that have lost money as police departments have gained it. Most are not calling for abolishing police departments altogether. They are using “defund” in the same way Republicans have called for defunding social programs."
Native - Sounds like you are surprised that our former mayor and others “have no clue” what they are talking about. We’ve known that for many years.
2linden: [thumbup][thumbup]
We're not worthy We're not worthy!
