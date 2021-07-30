Shop local, why?
Living in Show Low, I’ve always seen or heard shop locally.
What’s the point when one of the major stores can’t even keep products stocked.
I’m so tired of going to Walmart and not finding the things we need for our household. Once I shopped at night before they closed, the products were not available. Then I asked an associate, she replied we will be unloading the pallets and stocking the shelves, so check back in the morning. I came into the store at 9 am the next day, still the shelves weren’t supplied. Walmart adjusted hours to help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. I don’t believe that for a minute. Walmart should know we, the people of the surrounding communities, are counting on more than ever for Walmart to ensure that the customers have access to the key items that we are looking for. This Corporation is not paying attention to their stores, the community is suffering having to shop in other stores, driving down to the valley or shop online. The store managers of the local Walmart are not managing their inventory very well. Associates talk about replenishing the products, in my opinion I believe it’s not their fault, but management. Walmart is one of the largest companies and can’t keep a local store stocked. There is no great way to shop at this store, even shopping online at the store you won’t get the items requested, there has been a lot of substitutions, so I stopped shopping online at Walmart. Lastly, the day before yesterday Walmart store ran out of bags to put the groceries in. What does that tell you folks, they can’t even manage grocery bags. It’s going to become a Sam’s Club before you know it, Walmart won’t supply bags, so bring your own bags or boxes next time.
Elaine Curiel,
Show Low
(2) comments
Get a grip Elaine , because the real shortages have yet to be seen despite your dismay at the local WalMarx store . The corporations have long ago gained control of the food supply , from the growing and processing stage all the way to the public vending outlets . Corporations such as WalMarx are in fact a step towards a Soviet - Style sort of commissary system , and this recent Covid episode has only further served to make the big corporate giants even bigger - aka " essential " businesses .
The absence of plastic grocery bags is long - long overdue , as those pesky things are everywhere . You find them twisting on branches in the forest , blowing across fields and practically every where you go , and the same can be said for those ridiculous plastic water bottles as well . There is available an array of affordable shopping tote bags with handles , which hold on average the equivalent of three to four of the little plastic bags . Buy a few and use them - be ecological .
As regards the pathetic shopping choices in the White Mountain area , I can only agree with you 100 % . It is the worst that I have ever seen , and yet it is still way better than it was 20 or more years ago . I find it odd however that there is no shortage of fast food joints , tattoo parlors and dollar stores , yet it is hard to find a good Barber Shop or purchase quality clothing and footwear , or find a good deli sandwich , or a decent Mexican Restaurant , or a bakery .
This area is still in many respects a backwater , and will remain so for the foreseeable future . Accept this Elaine , and consider yourself lucky to still have what is available to you .
"Shop Local" refers to patronizing LOCAL small businesses, so the money stays in the community. Wal-Mart is NOT local, and the money does NOT stay in the community. Please shop elsewhere.
