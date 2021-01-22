I have been a resident of Show Low for six years and have had difficulty “shopping local,” as the signs all over the White Mountains ask us to do. Some area businesses do not seem to keep regular hours. One Tuesday at 2 p.m. the Show Low Library was closed with no sign of explanation on the door. Last Friday at about 2:30 p.m., I was in Lakeside and found a thrift store and a consignment store closed.
This is frustrating and disappointing, as well as inconvenient for locals, and forces us to go out of town to shop. If business owners care, they should maintain regular hours and post a sign on the door if they must close in an emergency. Help us to “Shop Local.”
Thank you,
Judy Rose
Show Low
