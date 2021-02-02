Short term rentals are not ruining The Shores and Cove Neighborhood. The neighborhood is comprised of 188 homes and lots all in the setting of Rainbow Lake and beautiful wooded areas.
Approximately 75% of the homes are second homes and range in size from 1,600 to over 7,000 square feet. A typical owner only uses their property for personal use a few months a year; therefore, it makes sense to rent to other families to help cover a portion of the expense of ownership. One recent sale in The Shores was for $1,350,000 and many of the sales in the last year have been to former visitors of the neighborhood who were enamored with the lakefront mountain properties.
There are currently 15 homes which short-term rent to other families. The majority of renters are families that want to escape the heat of Phoenix and Tucson to the cool weather and serenity of Pinetop and The Shores. The maximum guest occupancy of any home is 13 (most limit to 10 or fewer guests).
While there may be a guest or owner that breaks a neighborhood rule, the people that visit are just like the owners who want to enjoy all the natural beauty of the lakeside community.
Because there is an HOA, the owners set rules and regulations for rentals to avoid problems that communities can have if they do not monitor their neighborhoods. The right to responsibly rent a property should not be taken away if guests agree to abide by the rules and regulations of the association.
The Shores and The Cove is a premiere neighborhood in Pinetop-Lakeside due to the the natural beauty of of the wooded lots, the well-maintained homes and the splendor of Rainbow Lake. It remains one of the best neighborhoods in Pinetop-Lakeside and allowing other families to enjoy the natural beauty of Rainbow Lake should not be restricted.
Albert Callie,
Tucson
