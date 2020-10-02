Politics seem so chaotic these days.
Something as straightforward as the census is suddenly political and the party in charge can't pull off a true count of the citizens of this country. I believe it's intentional.
Don't count Navajo Nation. Don't count those people who aren't white. More of the same discrimination.
It's a country broken by an administration trying to cheat us out of our votes and our rightful representation in Arizona. They think we're not worth the count. It's both insulting and undemocratic.
Karen Taylor,
Sedona
