Blockin' out the scenery, breakin' my mind.
Do this, don't do that, can't you read the sign?
Lyrics from a song in the 1970s.
We certainly are seeing the signs out now at election time. Stealing or defacing an election sign is a criminal act. But, if a sign is placed on your personal property without your permission, you can remove it. If a sign is placed so it blocks or obstructs visibility, constituting a safety issue, it can be removed. Signs placed in public areas are legal.
So you don’t like a sign. If you don’t like it, ignore it! People are good at ignoring things.
Do you think vandalizing or destroying or stealing someone’s sign is going to change their mind on how they will vote? No it will not. In fact it will likely make them even more likely to vote for that person or issue. If a sign I place is stolen or vandalized, I will replace it if possible, but I will also donate extra to that candidate or issue. Because obviously your reaction to my sign is effective!
You can steal my sign, but you can not steal my vote!
Larry Romo,
Lakeside
