I don’t think I’m the only one who would say that we associate taboos with something negative. However, I believe there is a place for them especially in this community. You see, to put it simply; this town is a place filled with silent tension and hatred.
I was born here and as long as I can remember there's always been a line dividing everyone, it has always been a game of us versus them, a competition to prove your group is better. In my any years of psychiatric treatment and believe me many, many therapists I have come to discover the “Shame Based System” a set of rules that dictate the ways in which certain people live, and while reading I couldn’t help but notice the parallels between this and our community. Now, you may say that I am just an ungrateful teenager who has no right to speak on the problems this community has, and that may be true.
We expect perfection so that eccentric or spontaneous personalities are considered taboo. We want to lay our masks to where we ourselves can lose way in which face is actually our own, and this is the behavior that I believe I need to address, not because I care what petty issues my neighbors have with each other, but because I can see the way forcing the personality of children into a box that you consider acceptable slowly kills the light inside of them.
So many times, have I heard my school announce that one of my classmates has committed suicide. So many times, I have heard that our county's suicide rates is one of the highest in the country. And I blame the suffocation we as children who grow up here face as soon as we’re allowed to be seen in public. As a community you failed us, you created an environment where kids cannot speak freely. Where kids feel so desperate for escape that the only thing they can think of to get away is to die. The signs of their desperation brushed off time and time again as teen angst and just a short period of their lives, except to them it is not short, those weeks, weeks become months, months become years, years become decades, and decades become a lifetime of waking up disappointed that they made it through another minute; and I am sick of it. Change needs to happen and it needs to happen now. “Edginess and angst” is a cry for help and those cries need to be heard.
It’s my hope that one day we will be able to be unapologetically ourselves.
