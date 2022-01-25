The Senate’s Jim Crow filibuster rule is ruining our democracy.
No other western nation has the filibuster — none.
By supporting the filibuster, Sen. Sinema is saying she does not trust her fellow Democrats in the House, Senate nor our president to do what is right for our country. At the same time, she is trusting the minority Republicans to do what is right for our country when their actions clearly show it is they who are not trustworthy.
Does she trust the 147 Republicans who voted to decertify the 2020 presidential election? Does she trust the Republicans who came within one vote of taking down the affordable care act? Does she trust our former president who illegally asked the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” 11,780 votes (He lost by 11,779)? Does she trust one of our current “pissed off” Republican Senate candidates who is basically saying “Fxck Joe Biden” on his tv ad(Lets Go Brandon)? Does she trust our former president who continues, without any proof, to say the election was stolen and incited a riot at the US Capitol? Does she trust our former president who watched Capitol Police being crushed, bear sprayed, jabbed with flag spears and overrun yet wait 180 minutes to act? Does she trust Mitch McConnell who condemned Trump on the Senate floor and then turned around and voted against impeaching him? Does she trust our congressional Republicans who now plead we have no money to move our country forward, but the truth is the 2017 Trump/McConnell tax breaks benefited the rich and cost our treasury $trillions? Does she trust Republican members of congress have been asked to testify about their role in the Capitol riot, but refuse to do so?
What are they hiding? The Truth???
Is this about getting re-elected or standing up for what is right? As Martin Luther King said, “The time is always right to do what is right.” and “A right delayed is a right denied.” Let’s move on Sen. Sinema and do what is right.
(11) comments
Based upon how the democrats have legislated to cause extremely high inflation, millions of illegal aliens to cross our boarders, dropping charges against domestic terrorists (antifa and blm), it is no wonder an intelligent person does not trust the democrats.
The "voting rights bill" is an attempt to federalize state elections and destroy the integrity of elections. Ballot harvesting, non-verification of mail ballots, etc. It has nothing to do with "rights", it is a democrat employment bill.
@gbevin - What court actually held up any of the bogus evidence that Trump supporters had? NOT ONE. Nothing but Republican lies. Any fraud that was found were all committed by Trump supporters. (eg. Fraudulent Electors). Domestic Terrorists = Far Right/Extremist Republicans. Last time I checked it was Trump supporters that violated and stormed our Capitol defecating on the floors and walls and beating police officers with flag poles and other sharp objects. Why are Republicans so Hell-bent on not allowing the January 6th Committee to discover the truth of that event? If it were Antifa, you would think that Republicans would be ripping out the seams to discover the perpetrators. But instead, they are running scared. It would not surprise me if every Crooked House Republican and/or Senator had a hand or financial investment in overturning our Democracy
Follow the money 💰. It will lead to Republicans up to no good.
The very outdated filibuster rule must go. Budget reconciliation is killing R's in Senate. Mitch M, go to 51 Votes NOW and WIN. IT'S TIME!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017
If the filibuster is so critical to the functioning of the US Senate, then why is it not mandated in the Constitution? Why is it not mandated in the state legislatures? The only place minority rule is the norm is in dictatorships.
She did the correct thing. She is smart and looking out for all of us on both sides of the isle. I want every one whom wants to vote to have a Voter ID. Some form of legal ID, drivers liscense, passport, state issued ID. Something to indentify the LEGAL voter.
We already do. Please. You must not be a registered voter or you would know that. It's a little card that comes in the mail after you register. You should check it out. We had to prove we are who we are to get that lil card.
@fishingguy - We already have this. When is the last time you worked or volunteered at an election in Arizona? Every person is taught to ask for proper identification. If a Voter doesn't have it, then they vote provisionally. Until it can be proven that their signature and other means of qualifying to determine that it is the correct person. Do your homework please.
You being a democrat should know a thing or two about Jim Crow. The filibuster actually has nothing to do with Jim Crow as it began in the early years of the Republic. I find it strange that the same democrats who have defended it in the past are now changing their tune. They want to federalize our state elections, pack the Supreme Court and do away with the electoral college. In essence the democrat party wants mob rule. We have seen in the past how democrats have no regard for the rights of the minority. By all means though, keep pushing America into a second civil conflict that your party will again lose.
Thank you for your letter. Well put.
Some would prefer that voting become the exception, not the norm. We all have a right to vote and there is no substantive proof that voter election fraud exists. Our friend, Ms. Sinema, has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from corporations who have wined and dined her for her votes. Fine, go join them and leave the fights for voting rights, etc, to those who don't change colors in the middle of the fight.
Somebody please primary this Traitor
Yes end the filibuster, pack the court, end the electoral college, add two more leftist states with 4 more communist senators and representatives, let democrats take over our state elections and continue the influx of future dependent voter across the southern border. Democrat policies have worked so well. Just look at how clean, crime free and financially stable our great leftist cities and states are. Look at what Utopias our democrat dominated Native American reservations are. Open your eyes.
