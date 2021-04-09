I have a growing concern about the need of so many drivers in our area who are compelled to get there such in a hurry. As I come into Show Low, Lakeside/Pinetop I set my cruise control for the speed limit and stay in the right lane trying to avoid folks who need to get ahead of me. It seems that nobody wants to go the speed limit.
I also live west of Show Low on 260. It's becoming dangerous at times as drivers need to pass me, cutting it close against oncoming vehicles. I have had to slow down more than once to make sure I was not in a possible three car pile up. Forget 65 miles an hour.
I'd like to ask these folks where they are going in such a hurry. We usually wind up waiting for the same left turn light onto the Duece. So what was the rush?
And folks if you hit an elk going so fast, the results are not good for your car and may times not for your the driver. Please think when you get behind the wheel of that car. It is powerful.
Linda Hoy
Clay Springs
And what is with these fools who are using the solid yellow line turning lane as a passing lane!!
