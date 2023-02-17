In a recent email, a spokesperson for "Citizens for Quality Development" admitted the real reason for their petition drive calling for a special election. (A special election which will cost the citizens of Pinetop-Lakeside $20,000.)
As the group's president separately confirmed, it was "all about" their anti-development efforts on the 244-acre (former Forest Service) property near Camp Tatiyee. Note: Camp Tatiyee is owned by The Lions Foundation. They have not opposed development. In fact, both Camp Tatiyee and nearby Camp Grace are now zoned commercial.
This all began when the Town Council passed a "Major Plan Amendment" for 1321 acres within town limits that lacked a legally-required use designation. The amendment designated them as "Planned Development," a non-specific place-holder term. It contemplates more than 90 possible end-uses. This move was just technical book-keeping. Please remember: There is no action until after a property is zoned.
As the anti-development group's spokesman himself noted, of the 1,321 acres, 964 acres is Forest Service land "which will not be developed for decades." 57 acres is land gifted to the town with deed restrictions already limiting development. 10.2 acres is already identified as commercial land. Additionally, 36.2 acres were sold with residential restrictions.
That leaves under 254 acres, and 244 of those are former Forest Service property around Camp Tatiyee. So really, that is what it was all about, all along, again. …
Several petition signers complained that they were misled: told that the land near them would soon become low-income housing. Of course, that is false.
Lessons?
Do your own research — do not be misled by zealots with an agenda.
Be careful allowing your signature and your identity to be used for someone else's petition.
Insist on a written and signed statement about the purpose for the petition.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.