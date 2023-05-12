A recent letter writer wants the USA to become a “democratic republic” and proposes “Freedom Amendment No. 1” to achieve that goal.
From Wikipedia: “Starting in the 20th century after World War II, many countries used the term "democratic republic" in their official names — most of which were Marxist-Leninist, or socialist, one-party states (10) — that did not allow political opposition, free press or other democratic norms and institutions.”
Those who want the USA to become a “democratic republic” should be honest and just admit that they want to disenfranchise half of country and impose one-party rule. Electing the U.S. president by simple majority popular vote would mean that the most populous Democrat-run states would impose perpetual Democrat rule on the entire country by eliminating the Electoral College. That constitutional device was enacted to protect smaller states from being perpetually oppressed by the larger ones.
Every one of the eight proposals in the so-called “Freedom Amendment” would insure the same and gut the U.S. Constitution. No presidential candidate would ever visit Arizona again and its voice would be muted in Washington, D.C.
That’s precisely what the “statists” want. They envision themselves being part of the “nomenklatura” telling the rest of us what to do. We’ve already seen how our “betters” in DC and in many state capitals ride roughshod over the citizenry. The so-called “Freedom Amendment” would make it worse, as the smaller counties in California have learned via that state’s constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.