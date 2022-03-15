My husband and I are horrified by the recent statements from Wendy Rogers in support of white supremists and her denial of the Holocaust.
We heard nothing like that from Rogers as she campaigned during the last election. We are not sure how any educated person could think in such a way, especially someone who served in our military. I am a grandmother too, and it is heart breaking that someone representing the state of Arizona is so full of hatred and distain for others not like her.
None of us had anything to do with where we were born or the color of our skin. It is abhorrent to my husband and I that anyone would presume that they are better than another person based upon the color of their skin, the language they speak, their religion, or the country they were born in. As I was taught as a child, Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world...By the way Rogers, Jesus was a Jew. So was his mother, Mary. They were from what is now the middle east. They, unlike most depictions in art across the ages, had dark skin. Is that conveniently forgotten in your version of Christianity?
Rogers stated, "I represent hundreds of thousands of people." I sincerely hope not! As third generation Arizonans, you don't represent us, nor do you represent our grown children, our grandchildren, our friends and our neighbors! If there are truly hundreds of thousands of Americans who feel the way you do, our democracy is doomed.
We ask Rogers to resign immediately. We ask that the Senate strike her from her committee assignments. We ask other legislators to speak out in opposition to her hate speech.
