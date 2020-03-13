We recently had an accident in Show Low and I would just like to pay tribute to one of your citizens, Chad Duncan. He not only saw our need for help, he went the extra mile. He offered his trailer with an electric winch to get our disabled pickup up on it, then offered to pull the trailer with a car on it that we had been pulling all the way to our home in Joseph City.
We got home at 1:30 a.m. so he probably didn’t get back home until around 3 a.m. There aren’t many people who would offer that kind of selfless service in the middle of the night. His parents Sam Duncan and wife raised a good man. Thanks again Chad.
Deanne Smith,
Joseph City
