As a homeowner spending the summers here, we had friends staying at a local hotel over Independence Day weekend. I took them to Farmers Market and we were so disappointed to see it closed on the 4th, but we wandered over to the Trump Store where there was a festive atmosphere.
After visiting a few local shops nearby, I was so proud to witness the parade of local families, must have been 100 trucks with flags and kids waving to us. Made me so proud of our patriotic town! Then the fireworks from our deck were spectacular, what a great show!
Our friends were so impressed with our “summer family”, thank you, Show Low.
Teresa Lanier,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.