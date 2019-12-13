Accidents happen, with or without bridges. However, the most recent tragedy affecting the lives of local residents, in all probability, could have been avoided with a bridge.
According to local media reports, requests for a bridge have been denied by the "Feds" in Washington due to lack of funds.
I wonder, how many bridges could have been built with the funds (millions) that are being spent to line the pockets of the politicians and lawyers in Washington as they "fund" the "impeachment fiasco?"
And, while I'm wondering, how much money has been spent, and is being spent, to "re-introduce and protect" wolves in Arizona and New Mexico?
We can do without the majority of current politicians and lawyers in Washington and we certainly don't need wolves.
We need bridges!
Cecil O. Perkins,
Pinedale
Lack of tax revenues from the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and for profitable mega corporations also cause either a lack of public services or an increase in public debt or both. The hundreds of billions for the stupid wall of Trump that Mexico was supposed to pay for and instead we, the taxpayers are paying for with our taxes is why bridges aren't getting built.
