I find it truly amazing that there are so many people choosing not to take precautions pertaining to COVID-19.
It appears that these people are wishing and hoping that this pandemic is not real and they can justify their daily lives as business as usual.
I would like to think that way also. I use precaution and good sense as I go into any public place. I am protecting my family when I wear a mask and the people I meet also. Many say that the virus is a hoax and over inflated. I will err on the side of caution. What do I have to lose when I wear a mask or wash my hands all the time?
This has and will continue to be a difficult time for all of us. Sacrifices have been made. Mine have been minimal. Others are extreme as they bury their dead. We as a people need to be aware of others and respect their opinions whether they agree with ours or not. I choose to try and protect myself and my loved ones by adhering to the suggestion of "social distancing" and wearing a mask when in public. Please choose wisely each day as you arm yourself against this sickness. Your choices will affect others.
Karen Pettingill,
Show Low
