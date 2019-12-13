"Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery." – Winston Churchill.
One of the greatest flights of fancy in American politics arises from the uninformed labeling of public assistance programs as Socialism. This falsehood will be weaponized next year against campaign proposals for public assistance programs. En guard!
Definition of Socialism: 1. Any economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. 2. A system of society or group living in which there is no private property."
The historical efficacy of Socialism as a working economic system is one of failure. At re-unification, for example, East Germany was a socialist nation with a miserably failing economy. After re-unification, sans Socialism, East Germany became a part of the German economic dynamo we see today. Russia and China have grown their economies partly by adopting elements of Capitalism. And so it goes. Socialism has been a consistent failure wherever implemented. Capitalism has also been an unmitigated failure even though it has generated more wealth than Socialism. Africa, the USA, the Middle East and others are examples. What is proven to work best is something like Social Democratic Capitalism as demonstrated in the Nordic model and some of Europe. Equitable distribution of wealth is not Socialism.
In the U.S. today there is virtually no valid example of Socialism, the Dept. of Veteran's Affairs and Bureau of Indian Affairs health care systems notwithstanding. The lately renamed Democratic Socialist Party of America has a claimed membership of about 55,000 and is a trivial element of American politics. Still, the fantasy persists and makes regrettable inroads into economic-illiterate segments of the population who actually believe that an economic system is classified by who pays the bill. Thus, the fiction that public programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, CHIP, TANF, EITC, rental assistance, and the ACA, along with equitable wealth distribution, are examples of "Socialism" remains embedded in the poorly-trained minds of too many Americans, and will arise as a political weapon next year.
If these conjured assertions were correct, then every check issued by the federal government would have to be classified as "Socialism." There is, however, no difference in the economic classification of the pay of an army sergeant and the payment for food stamps. Neither constitutes Socialism because such classifications have nothing to do with who pays or who receives the payment. By definition and by our history we see that Capitalism is the overwhelming and tragic constituent of the American economy and that no current political proposals threaten that status.
Ron Zimmerman,
Scottsdale
