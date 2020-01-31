"A proposal to ask Arizona voters to approve a higher sales tax to fund education won approval from the Senate Education Committee Tuesday, upping the odds that it will make it to the November ballot."
You can thank socialist Sen. Sylvia Allen, Chairman of the Education Committee, for this.
Is this the result-based education committee that has not accomplished anything? We're still 45th in the nation? Why does she want more taxes when we have over $1 billion dollars in surplus?
Ducey's promise that there will be “NO NEW TAXES” either by legislation or by ballot was in his State of the State Speech. Does anybody believe these socialists calling themselves Republicans? They raised our taxes last year, they tried to get our guns last year. Now in 2020, they want more taxes and Ducey has his goon representatives filing up to now, 20 more pieces of Red Flag laws!
Everybody needs to wake up and stop these socialist Republicans before they turn us into a Blue State!
Steven Slaton,
Show Low
